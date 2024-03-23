Watch Now
Breezy and cooler behind a cold front (3-23-24)

WTVF
Posted at 5:38 AM, Mar 23, 2024
Clouds Clearing Today

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy start, Sunny and Breezy Afternoon | High: 57 | N 10-15
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Frost Possible |Low: 34| ENE 5-10
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Seasonal | High: 66 | SE 5-10

In-Depth:
Rain has moved out and our sky will clear for your Saturday. Highs will be on the cool side in the upper 50s, and it will be breezy with a northerly wind that will gust to near 25 mph at times. Sunday temperatures will return to normal with highs returning to the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Weekend.png

The downside to several days of dry weather is the pollen count is expected to climb into the high range starting Sunday, so make sure you take your allergy meds.

