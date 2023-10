Breezy Today With Lots of Sunshine

Forecast:

Today: Mild Temps with Lots of Sunshine, Breezy | High: 80 | SW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

Another breezy day is forecasted across the Mid-South, but dry weather will continue. Highs will climb into the upper 70s, to near 80 which is well above the average highs near 70 for this time of year. Another dry cold front will move through overnight and behind it we will see temperatures drop 10 degrees between Saturday and Sunday.