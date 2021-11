Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Turning Partly Cloudy | High: 60 | S 10-15

Tonight: Clouds Increase | Low: 40 | S 10-15

Details:

Today will be warmer than the last few days with highs around 60. Sunshine will start the day, but by the afternoon the sky will turn partly cloudy ahead of Thursday's cold front. Speaking of that cold front...rain is forecasted for Thanksgiving as it moves through the area.