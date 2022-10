Another sunny day Sunday!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny & Breezy | High: 81 | N 5-15

Tonight: Clear & Cool | Low: 52 | NE 5-10

Monday: Sunny & Breezy | High: 80 | NNE 5-15

In Depth:

Another beautiful day is forecasted for much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with near seasonal high temps, and lots of sunshine! A few spots in the Plateau will see clouds at times as the remnants of Ian continue to slowly climb to the north.