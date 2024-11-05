Watch Now
Breezy Today, Rain Chances Tonight (11.05.24)

Breezy Today, Rain Chances Tonight: Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Forecast:
Election Day: Pt. Cloudy, PM Shower Chance | 83| S 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Breezy |Low: 67| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:
Another warm and breezy day is headed our way. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s / low 80s. Winds are anticipated to gusts 20-35 mph.

Tonight into tomorrow, scattered showers will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. This will not be a 'one-size fits all forecast'', locations North and West are expected to have the best rainfall amounts.

Above average temperatures continue into the weekend.

