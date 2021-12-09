Breezy today, strong to severe storms overnight Friday into Saturday morning (12-9-21)

Stormy Start To The Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy | High: 63 | S 5-15 to 15-20, Gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers |Low: 56| S 10-15

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Breezy|High: 72|S 15-20, Gusts to 35 mph

We started the week with storms... and (unfortunately) we're going to end it with storms. Another potent cold front will slide through overnight Friday into Saturday morning bringing a risk for strong to severe storms. A Storm 5 Alert is in effect late Friday through early Saturday. The main threat is damaging straight line wind, a few tornadoes are also possible. Since this is an overnight storm threat, make sure you have multiple ways to get weather information while you sleep. Our StormShieldApp is a great free resource. If you choose to use an app make sure 'location' and 'notifications' are turned on so the app can alert you. A NOAA weather radio is also a great resource.