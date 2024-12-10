Brief Cool Down Ahead (12.10.24)

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, AM Showers |Afternoon Temps: 55 |NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy| Low: 35| Light

In Depth:

Today’s weather will be a little unusual, as temperatures won’t follow the typical warming trend we usually expect. Instead, highs will reach their peak during the late morning or around lunchtime, with afternoon temperatures staying in the low to mid-50s. As night falls, temperatures are expected to drop, possibly flirting with freezing levels overnight.

For those hoping for snow, there may be a few flakes flying, as some moisture moves in. However, accumulation is not expected. Ground temperatures are still warm, meaning any snow that falls will melt on contact. The exception could be on elevated surfaces such as rooftops and outdoor furniture, where you might see a light dusting.

Looking ahead, temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will remain cool, with highs staying in the 40s. The weekend forecast brings a shift, with rain chances increasing, particularly on Saturday.

Highs will rise slightly into the mid to upper 50s, signaling a return to milder conditions.