Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Calm Start, Followed By a Loud Overnight (09.26.24)

Calm Start: Thursday, September 26, 2024
Posted
and last updated

Mostly Dry Day - Rowdy Overnight & Friday

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 79| NE 5-10
Tonight: Showers & Storms, Very Windy |Low: 68| Gusts 25-40 mph

In Depth:
Latest from the National Hurricane Center has Helene making landfall in the big bend area of Florida Today. The cone continues to take the storm through Georgia as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph.

So what does that mean for us? Well, we are looking at lots of rain, wind, and potential severe storms. The timing will be tonight, overnight, and throughout Friday.

The heaviest rainfall is still expected to fall throughout the day on Friday with 3 to 5 inches overall and higher localized amounts.

The good news is that the overall risk of severe weather and thunderstorms is low due to lack of instability. We'll see the soggy weather continue through the weekend.

download-8.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk