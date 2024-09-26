Calm Start, Followed By a Loud Overnight (09.26.24)

Mostly Dry Day - Rowdy Overnight & Friday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers, Few Storms |High: 79| NE 5-10

Tonight: Showers & Storms, Very Windy |Low: 68| Gusts 25-40 mph

In Depth:

Latest from the National Hurricane Center has Helene making landfall in the big bend area of Florida Today. The cone continues to take the storm through Georgia as a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 80 mph.

So what does that mean for us? Well, we are looking at lots of rain, wind, and potential severe storms. The timing will be tonight, overnight, and throughout Friday.

The heaviest rainfall is still expected to fall throughout the day on Friday with 3 to 5 inches overall and higher localized amounts.

The good news is that the overall risk of severe weather and thunderstorms is low due to lack of instability. We'll see the soggy weather continue through the weekend.