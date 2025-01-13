Chill Ahead: Freezing Temps Before a Warm-Up (01.13.25)

Melting Continues Despite More Cold Air

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, a Flurry or Two in the Morning Poss., Clearing | High: 37 | NW 3-8

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 19 | Light

In Depth:

This morning, a cold front is sweeping through the area, bringing with it a brief period of chilly weather. While the front does not carry significant moisture, it is possible that a flurry or two could be seen across the region. Following the passage of the front, temperatures will drop significantly, with afternoon highs expected to remain in the 30s.

Tuesday morning will begin with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures in the teens and 20s. However, by evening, another reinforcing cold front will move through the area.

Similar to today’s system, this front may also bring a few flurries, though the primary concern will be the colder temperatures.

Wednesday will bring the coldest conditions of the week, with afternoon highs across the Plateau struggling to reach above freezing.

The chilly weather will remain in place throughout the day, emphasizing the need to bundle up if you’re heading outdoors.

Fortunately, relief is in sight. By Friday, warmer temperatures and the return of rain chances will signal the arrival of milder weather.