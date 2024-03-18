Chilly & breezy today, hard freeze with frost tonight (3.18.24)

Breezy & Cool Today, Hard Freeze Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Breezy, Cool, Mo. Sunny |High: 48| NW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Widespread Frost |Low: 27| NW 10-15 then NW-5

Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy, Milder PM|High: 57| SW:10-15, Gusts: 25

In Depth:

We'll see sunshine today, but thanks to another cold front, highs

will only reach the mid to upper 40s for most of us today which is

the last full day of winter. Our average high is 63 degrees.

Tonight, look for a hard freeze with widespread frost by sunrise Tuesday.

Temperatures will recover nicely tomorrow afternoon with highs in

the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The spring equinox will happen

at 10:06 PM CDT Tuesday night.