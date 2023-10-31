Chilly but dry for Halloween (10.31.23)

Colder for Trick-or-Treaters, Freeze Warning Overnight

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Chilly |High: 51| NW 10-15

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Area Frost|Low: 28| NW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny, Chilly |High: 49| N 5-10

In Depth:

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for us on this Halloween. Highs

today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s which is well below the

normal high of 68 degrees. . It will be chilly but dry for the

trick-or-treaters this evening.

A secondary cold front will sweep across the Mid-South tonight, and this

will bring a reinforcing shot of colder air. Behind this system,

temperatures will be colder tomorrow morning than today with

widespread frost. Freeze warnings cover all of Tennessee and

Kentucky for late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Within our area, most of us will see temperatures in the 20s by daybreak

Wednesday.