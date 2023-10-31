Watch Now
Chilly but dry for Halloween (10.31.23)

Posted at 5:28 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 06:52:34-04

Colder for Trick-or-Treaters, Freeze Warning Overnight

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Chilly |High: 51| NW 10-15
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Area Frost|Low: 28| NW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny, Chilly |High: 49| N 5-10

In Depth:
Mostly sunny skies are on tap for us on this Halloween. Highs
today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s which is well below the
normal high of 68 degrees. . It will be chilly but dry for the
trick-or-treaters this evening.

A secondary cold front will sweep across the Mid-South tonight, and this
will bring a reinforcing shot of colder air. Behind this system,
temperatures will be colder tomorrow morning than today with
widespread frost. Freeze warnings cover all of Tennessee and
Kentucky for late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Within our area, most of us will see temperatures in the 20s by daybreak
Wednesday.

