Below Average Temps To Start Thanksgiving Week

Forecast:

Today: Gradual Clearing | High: 47 | N 5-15

Tonight: Clear & Cold | Low: 25 | Light

Details:

The cold air behind Sunday's cold front has arrived... With the coldest temperatures of the season Tuesday morning. Some spots in our highest elevations may dip briefly into the teens Tuesday morning. Dry conditions are expected Today, Tuesday, & Wednesday with more showers arriving on Thanksgiving.