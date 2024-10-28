Chilly start, warm afternoon (10.28.24)

Highs Near 80s This Week, Chance of Rain Arrives on Halloween

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 80| S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low; 61| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Breezy |High: 81| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

After the morning fogs burns off, we'll see highs push around 80 degrees

today. Our temperatures will stay above average over the next several

days. It'll be dry until a cold front brings a chance of rain on

Halloween.

Winds will pick up tomorrow. Gust could range from 20-25 mph.