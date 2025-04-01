Classic April Day with BIG Changes on the Way (04.01.25)

Storm 5 Alert Wednesday Evening Through Thursday Evening

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 69|E-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 59| S 10-15

In Depth:

Today will be the pick of the week, offering a classic April 1st with a mix of sun and clouds and highs reaching the upper 60s.

Tomorrow, winds will pick up as they shift from the south, gusting between 30-40 mph or higher. This will allow temperatures to soar into the 80s.

We have issued a STORM 5 WEATHER ALERT overnight into Thursday, as a cold front will move through the area, increasing the potential for severe weather. The primary concerns are damaging wind gusts, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.

As the system stalls along the Tennessee/Kentucky state line, the severe weather threat will transition to a flood concern, with models suggesting areas along the stalled front could receive more than 6 inches of rain.

The system will eventually move out by Monday, dropping afternoon highs into the 50s.