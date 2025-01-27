Clear skies tonight, milder & dry Tuesday & Wednesday (1.27.25)

Clear Skies This Evening For Planet Watching, Sunny & Mild Tomorrow

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, Cold |Low: 29| SW-5

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 56| W 5-10

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy |High: 59| W 5-10

In Depth:

Look for clear skies overnight. It'll be good for planet watching. In the hour after sunset, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible for most. Mercury and the Moon will be below the horizon. Only the Moon's position relative to the planets and horizon will change much over the week.

Overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 20s for most locations; then,

Tuesday afternoon, highs will soar to the mid 50s. Our average high and

low for today is 50° and 30°.