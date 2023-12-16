Clouds and rain for much of the weekend (12-16-23)

Rain Returns This Weekend

Forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy, PM Shower Chances | High: 60 | SSE 5-15,

Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers | Low: 46 | WSW 5-10

Sunday: Showers Early, then Cloudy | High: 52 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:

Despite clouds, temperatures will climb above normal to near 60 for your Saturday. It will also be breezy ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight.

WTVF

While just rain is forecasted for the Mid-South this weekend, across the southeast it will be a soggy setup. An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, along with a cold front, mean rain chances across the region.