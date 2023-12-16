Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Clouds and rain for much of the weekend (12-16-23)

Henry's morning forecast: Saturday, December 16, 2023.
2020 Todays_High.png
Posted at 5:38 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 07:33:08-05

Rain Returns This Weekend

Forecast:
Saturday: Cloudy, PM Shower Chances | High: 60 | SSE 5-15,
Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers | Low: 46 | WSW 5-10
Sunday: Showers Early, then Cloudy | High: 52 | NW 5-10

In-Depth:
Despite clouds, temperatures will climb above normal to near 60 for your Saturday. It will also be breezy ahead of a cold front that moves through overnight.

2020 Todays_High.png

While just rain is forecasted for the Mid-South this weekend, across the southeast it will be a soggy setup. An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, along with a cold front, mean rain chances across the region.

HENRY 2.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018