Clouds for all, rain for some on your Sunday (2-4-24)

Showers South of I-40

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy, Rain South of I-40 | High: 58 | ENE 5-10

Tonight: Gradual Clearing | Low: 37 | N 5-10

Monday: Mostly Sunny to Sunny | High: 58 | N 5-10

In-Depth:

While everyone will see clouds today, areas south of I-40 will see the best chances for showers. An area of low pressure moving along the Gulf of Mexico will bring a soaking rain across the southeast, but I-40 appears to be the cut-off for the rain.

Highs Sunday will once again be mild...running about 6-8 degrees above normal.

WTVF

Much of the upcoming week will remain dry with mild temperatures forecasted.