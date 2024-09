Cool & Cloudy

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy| High: 85 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy| Low: 67| Calm

In-Depth

Clouds are on the increase across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The cloud cover will keep temperatures slightly below average, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances are low; however, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a few sprinkles.

This weekend has all the fall feels. Mornings will start out in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.