Clouds increase today, rain returns for tonight & tomorrow(12.13.22)

Increasing Clouds Today, Rain, Few Storms Tonight & Wednesday

Forecast:

Today: Increasing Clouds, Stray Shower |High: 61| SE 5-10

Tonight: Area Rain, Few Storms Possible |Low: 52| SE 10-15, Gusts 25

Tomorrow: Area Rain, Few Storms Possible |High: 60| S 10-15

In Depth:

A strong storm system continues to move across the country. For us, this will mean rain and a few storms.

The main threat for severe weather will be to our south, but a strong storm or two is possible in West TN tonight.

One to three inches of rain will be common across Middle Tennessee and South Central Kentucky. This may lead to some minor flooding issues in areas that are low lying or have poor drainage.

By the end of the week and the weekend, it'll be colder but dry.