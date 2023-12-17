Clouds slow to clear Sunday (12-17-23)

Rain Moves Out

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers Early, then becoming Mostly Cloudy | High: 53 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low: 36 | NW 5-10

Monday: Windy & Cold, Partly Cloudy | High: 44 | NW 10-20

In-Depth:

Rain is moving out, but clouds will be a little more stubborn throughout the day. Highs today will top out around 50. The big story is another cold front that will bring blustery conditions come Monday as temperatures tank into the lower 40s for highs and teens and 20s for lows.