Clouds slowly clearing for your Sunday (1-7-24)

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Real Sky Titans Home Forecast.png
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 07:56:48-05

Cold as clouds will be slow to clear today

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy Start, then Gradual Clearing | High: 46 | W 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Areas of Fog & Freezing Fog | Low: 28 | SE 5-10
Monday: Mostly Sunny Start, turning Cloudy Late | High: 54 | SE 10-15

In-Depth:
Clouds will be slow to clear today and temperatures on the chilly side if you are heading to the Titans game. Highs will top out in the mid-40s, but wind chill values will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Real Sky Titans Home Forecast.png

The upcoming week looks to be unsettled with several chances for rain. We will likely add over one inch of rain across the area through the upcoming week.

HENRY Exactrak Rain.png

