Clouds will make Eclipse viewing difficult for some (4-8-24)

Clouds Could Hamper Eclipse Viewing

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Iso. Storms | High: 76 | S 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy with Rain/Storms moving in | Low: 60 | S 5-15

Tuesday: Widespread Showers & Storms | High: 68 | S 5-15

In-Depth:

Eclipse day is finally here, but clouds are going to make us work to see it. A some showers and a few isolated thunderstorm or two are in the forecast as well, but shouldn't be a problem during Eclipse viewing if you are traveling to areas of totality in Kentucky, or southern Illinois.

WTVF

If you were hoping to wash the car this week I would advise against it. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be with us for most of the work week.