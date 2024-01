Cloudy & Breezy Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy & Breezy, Sprinkles Possible | High: 44 | WNW 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy | Low: 40 | NW 3-8

Monday: Cloudy Start, Gradual Clearing Through the Day | High: 48 | NW 3-8

In-Depth:

Heavy rain is gone, but clouds and even drizzle will be with us for your Sunday. It will also be a breezy day adding to a slight chill in the air.