Cool Saturday, Sunshine for Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Spotty Drizzle | High: 53| WSW 10-15

Tonight: Clearing Sky | Low: 37 | WSW 0-5

Sunday: Sunny | High: 69 | W 1-6

Details:

We won't warm up much today with highs expected in the mid to low 50s. Some drizzle looks possible for the first part of your Saturday. Sunday, sunshine returns and highs will be near 70!