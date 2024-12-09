Cloudy & mild today before colder air returns tomorrow

Lots of Clouds & Mild Today, More Showers on the Way Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Few AM Showers |High: 64| SW 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers |Low: 51| S to E-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Showers |High: 53 temps drop|NW 5-10

In Depth:

We received beneficial rains across the region last night. During the day,

most areas will be dry with cloudy and mild conditions. A cold

front will arrive tonight with more showers. Behind this system colder

air returns. Some scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday night.

