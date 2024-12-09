Watch Now
Cloudy & mild today before colder air returns tomorrow

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: December 9, 2024
Lots of Clouds & Mild Today, More Showers on the Way Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Few AM Showers |High: 64| SW 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers |Low: 51| S to E-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Showers |High: 53 temps drop|NW 5-10

In Depth:
We received beneficial rains across the region last night. During the day,
most areas will be dry with cloudy and mild conditions. A cold
front will arrive tonight with more showers. Behind this system colder
air returns. Some scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday night.

