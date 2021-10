Cloudy Start with Patchy Drizzle

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Clouds, Patchy AM Drizzle East| High: 62| N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 42 | NE-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Increasing Clouds |High: 68| E 5-10

Details:

Crisp & breezy will be the theme for most of this week. Today starts cloudy before becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Clouds starting returning tomorrow

afternoon with wet & windy weather expected Thursday & Friday. Thankfully, we'll dry off just in time for Halloween!