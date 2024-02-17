Cold & Breezy for your Saturday (2-17-24)

Cold & Breezy Saturday
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cold | High: 37 | NNW 10-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Start, Turning Clear | Low: 23 | W 2-7
Sunday: Sunny & Warmer | High: 50 | SW 5-10
In Depth:
Today is looking much different than the past week as a brief taste of arctic air has returned to the Mid-South! Highs today will struggle to reach 40 with stubborn clouds hanging around most of the day. A strong wind from the north-northwest will also add to the chill in the air.
Sunday will be warmer with lot sunshine forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.