Cold & Breezy for your Saturday (2-17-24)

Posted at 5:22 AM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 06:22:50-05

Cold & Breezy Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cold | High: 37 | NNW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Start, Turning Clear | Low: 23 | W 2-7
Sunday: Sunny & Warmer | High: 50 | SW 5-10

In Depth:

Today is looking much different than the past week as a brief taste of arctic air has returned to the Mid-South! Highs today will struggle to reach 40 with stubborn clouds hanging around most of the day. A strong wind from the north-northwest will also add to the chill in the air.

Sunday will be warmer with lot sunshine forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 viewing area.

2020 Weekend Forecast DETAILS.png

