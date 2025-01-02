Cold Fronts and Possible Wintry Mix Ahead (01.02.25)

Today: Dry & Cold | High: 47 | S 5-10

Tomorrow: Reinforcing Cold Air | High: 43 | Breezy

In Depth:

Today will be the warmest day for the next ten days, but it will still remain a few degrees below average. Expect sunny skies but cold conditions, with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 40s. While it will feel slightly warmer than the upcoming days, the chill is still present.

Tomorrow, a reinforcing cold front will push through, causing temperatures to drop further. There may even be some flurries along the plateau, signaling the arrival of even colder weather.

Saturday is forecast to be dry but cold, with highs only reaching the upper 30s. Looking ahead to Saturday night into Sunday, our next weather system will begin to approach. Initially, we may experience a wintry mix along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, which will quickly transition into cold rain. However, as the system moves further south, cold air could catch up to the moisture, leading to another chance of wintry mix—especially north of I-40 and along the plateau.

It’s important to note that the forecast is still subject to change. While the specific details may evolve, one consistent factor remains: the persistent cold air will move into the region over the coming days.