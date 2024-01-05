Cold rain tonight then more rain early next week(1.5.24)

Cold Rain Tonight, More Rain Monday Night into Tuesday
Forecast:
Today: Increasing Clouds, PM Shower Ch. West|High: 50| SE 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph
Tonight: Rain, Few Snowflakes Possible Early |Low: 39| SE to E 5-10
Tomorrow: Cloudy, AM Shower Ch, then Late Day Shower Ch. |
High: 48|N to W-5
In Depth:
An area of low pressure will track across the south. This will bring a cold rain tonight into Saturday. This system will bring .50-.75 inches
of rain for most of the area.
Another system will bring 1-2 inches of rain Monday night into Tuesday. The graphics below will give you a look at the timing of
the showers for the first system tonight.