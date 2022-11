Cold start but warming up this week (11.21.22)

Posted at 5:44 AM, Nov 21, 2022

Warming Trend for Thanksgiving Week Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 52| SW-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 28| SW to E-5

Tomorrow: Sunny | High: 60| SE-5

Thanksgiving: Increasing Clouds, PM Shower Chance |High: 60

