Cold Start to the Work Week

Forecast:

Today: Sunny West, Clearing East, Cold |High: 46 | W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 28| W 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny, Cold |High: 45 | NW 5-10

In Depth:

Skies will clear across the Mid-South today! It'll still be cold

despite the sunshine. Highs today and tomorrow will only reach

the mid 40s. It'll warm to the 60s by the end of the week.

The week starts dry, but shower chances will increase

for the start of December Friday and remain with us this weekend.