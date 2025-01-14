A cold start to the week gives way to a warming trend

Chilly Days Ahead with a Warm-Up and Rain on the Way

Forecast:

Today: Sunny Start then Pt. Cloudy |High: 46| SW to W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy | Low:19

Tomorrow: Sunny, Cold |High: 37| N-5

In Depth:

Today begins clear and cold, but temperatures will rise into the 40s as the day progresses.

Clouds will increase this evening with a weak, dry cold front moving through. While it won’t bring significant weather, it will drop temperatures again tomorrow, with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the mid-30s.

Thursday will bring a slight warming trend as winds shift to the south and west, setting the stage for highs in the 50s by Friday. However, rain chances return Friday night into Saturday, though no severe weather is expected at this time.

Looking ahead, an Arctic blast is forecasted for next week, bringing another round of frigid temperatures.