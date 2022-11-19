Cold temperatures continue this weekend

Cold Weekend, Milder by Thanksgiving

Forecast

Today: A Few Clouds, Cold | High: 45 | WSW 5-15

Tonight: Clear & Cold | Low: 20 | NNW 5-10

Sunday: Sunny & Cold | High: 39 | N 5-0

In Depth:

Another day of below-average temperatures is forecasted for your Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid-40s, while the average high for this time of year is around 60 Another cold front will sweep through the area tonight bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air to the Mid-South for the second part of the weekend.

A warming trend will bring temperatures back to normal, around 60, as we head towards Thanksgiving. But, another disturbance will also bring rain chances by Thanksgiving night into Black Friday.