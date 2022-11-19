Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold temperatures continue this weekend

wx graphic
WTVF
wx graphic
Posted at 5:23 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 06:38:14-05

Cold Weekend, Milder by Thanksgiving

Forecast
Today: A Few Clouds, Cold | High: 45 | WSW 5-15
Tonight: Clear & Cold | Low: 20 | NNW 5-10
Sunday: Sunny & Cold | High: 39 | N 5-0

In Depth:
Another day of below-average temperatures is forecasted for your Saturday. Highs will top out in the mid-40s, while the average high for this time of year is around 60 Another cold front will sweep through the area tonight bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air to the Mid-South for the second part of the weekend.

wx graphic

A warming trend will bring temperatures back to normal, around 60, as we head towards Thanksgiving. But, another disturbance will also bring rain chances by Thanksgiving night into Black Friday.

wx graphic

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018