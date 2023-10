Rain Chances + Cloud Cover Increases

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Shower Ch., Higher Chances West|

High: 81| S 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy |Low: 61| SE 5-10

In Depth:

Change is coming. A strong cold front will bring big changes for the weekend. This system will bring a chance for showers today and Friday and cooler weather.

WTVF

Rain fall accumulations will be low.