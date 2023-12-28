Watch Now
Colder air moves in on Thursday (12.28.23)

Cooler air and clouds move into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Afternoon highs will only top out in the low 40s.
Posted at 4:44 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 06:33:27-05

Today: Clouds increase | High: 43
Tomorrow: On and off flurries | High: 39

YES, snow is in the forecast for the first time this season, but, it doesn't look to be enough to build a snowman. Cold air is here and will stick around for the rest of the week.

Afternoon highs will top out in the 40s, with overnight temperatures around freezing.

As moisture catches up to the cold air we expect to see a mixture of a cold rain and snowflakes across the Mid-South, especially Friday. But, with temperatures having been mild the last week, and above freezing during the day, concerns for this being an impactful event are low. Most spots will be just above freezing Friday morning, which means any flakes that do fall will melt on contact.

If you travel east into the Cumberland Plateau then it is not impossible you could see a dusting on grassy surfaces as well as elevated surfaces. This is something that is common in the higher elevations this time of year.

