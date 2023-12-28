Colder air moves in on Thursday (12.28.23)

Today: Clouds increase | High: 43

Tomorrow: On and off flurries | High: 39

In-Depth

YES, snow is in the forecast for the first time this season, but, it doesn't look to be enough to build a snowman. Cold air is here and will stick around for the rest of the week.

Afternoon highs will top out in the 40s, with overnight temperatures around freezing.

WTVF

As moisture catches up to the cold air we expect to see a mixture of a cold rain and snowflakes across the Mid-South, especially Friday. But, with temperatures having been mild the last week, and above freezing during the day, concerns for this being an impactful event are low. Most spots will be just above freezing Friday morning, which means any flakes that do fall will melt on contact.

WTVF

If you travel east into the Cumberland Plateau then it is not impossible you could see a dusting on grassy surfaces as well as elevated surfaces. This is something that is common in the higher elevations this time of year.

