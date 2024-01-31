Colder today then a mild start for February tomorrow(1.31.24)

Decreasing Clouds

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Stray AM Shower East|High: 48 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 28| NE to S-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Milder |High: 57 | SE-5

In Depth:

The clipper system that brought a few showers for some of

you yesterday has also brought another shot of colder air for

today for all of us. Clouds will decrease, but highs will only

reach the 40s.

Milder weather is on the way for the start of February.

Saturday is shaping up to be the best day within the next

week.

Here are a few more details for the weekend forecast.