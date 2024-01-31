Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Colder today then a mild start for February tomorrow(1.31.24)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee early-morning forecast: Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 07:28:54-05

Decreasing Clouds

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy, Stray AM Shower East|High: 48 | N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 28| NE to S-5
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Milder |High: 57 | SE-5

In Depth:
The clipper system that brought a few showers for some of
you yesterday has also brought another shot of colder air for
today for all of us. Clouds will decrease, but highs will only
reach the 40s.
Milder weather is on the way for the start of February.
Saturday is shaping up to be the best day within the next
week.

Here are a few more details for the weekend forecast.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018