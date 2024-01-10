Coldest air since December of 2022 is expected next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite one storm system ahead of it, many across the Mid-South are talking about the arctic blast heading this way next week.

Late Sunday night, arctic air from Canada will spill into the region, knocking temperatures into the 20s for highs, and single digit low temperatures early next week. This will be the coldest air we have experienced since the deep freeze of December 2022.

What is helping to cause this big drop in temperatures? It comes down to the Jet Stream, which is the strongest winds in the upper parts of the atmosphere.

The Jet Stream is like an atmospheric wall. Conditions north of it are cold, and south of it they are warm. Since the Jet Stream is sliding south of us, it will allow arctic air to move into the Mid-South and hang around for several days.

What about the big question when it comes to snow…will we see any?

We know one of the two key ingredients, cold air, will be arriving. However, will there be enough moisture to produce measurable snow? This remains the question, as there will be some dry air at the surface. It’s likely that the dry air will be overpowered, allowing for snow to fall. But, how much precipitable moisture will be left at this point, and what will that do to impact snow totals if any?

To sum up next week, confidence is high that arctic air moves in and the coldest air we’ve seen since December 2022 will be in place. There is a medium chance for snow, but low on the scale when it comes to how much actually accumulates.

