Cool, Breezy, & Dry (04.15.25)

Cooler Day Ahead

Forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, Cooler & Breezy | High: 66 | NW 5-15, Gust: 25

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 51 | Light

In Depth:

A cold front has shifted south of the region, ushering in cooler and drier air. Afternoon highs today will be approximately 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s under clear skies and breezy conditions.

Due to the dry and windy weather, there is a slightly elevated risk for fire danger.

Tonight, skies will remain clear, allowing temperatures to dip into the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures will rebound into the low 70s on Wednesday with continued dry weather.

By Thursday, a slight chance for showers will develop, primarily along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

Good Friday will bring warmer conditions, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s. Resurrection Sunday is expected to be warm and breezy, with highs again in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances will return late Sunday night into Monday.