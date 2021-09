Nice Weekend Ahead!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 77|S-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 54| S-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy then Clearing |High: 78| SW 5-10

Details:

What a wonderful start to the Fall season! Temperatures today will again be several degrees below average with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, look for a few clouds, and we see them Saturday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. Right now, we don't have rain in our seven day forecast.