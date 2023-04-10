Watch Now
Cool mornings, mild afternoons to start the week

Posted at 5:27 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 07:51:20-04

Sunny with a Cool Start and Mild Afternoon

Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 73| SE-5
Tonight: Clear |Low: 45| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 74| SW to E-5

In Depth:
The work week will start with sunny skies. The weather theme for the start of the week will be cool mornings and mild afternoons.

This means good weather for folks who need to do yard work.

The average high and low for our area this week is 71 degrees for the
afternoon high and 47 degrees for the morning low. Highs will be seasonable today and tomorrow before moving closer to
80 degrees for the second half of the week.

