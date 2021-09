Beautiful Weather to End the Work Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 83 | N 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Cool | Low: 57| N-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny | High: 83| NE-5

Details:

The next few days will feature cool mornings and warm afternoons. Our normal high and low is 87° & 64°; so, we'll

be slightly below that to end the work week. This weekend will be dry with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and pushing

90 degrees on Sunday which is Grandparents Day.