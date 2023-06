Cool mornings, warm afternoons Fri. & Sat., few strong storms possible Sunday(6.9.23)

Posted at 5:41 AM, Jun 09, 2023

Cool Mornings/Warm Afternoons Today & Saturday,

Few Strong Storms Possible Sunday Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Pleasant |High: 85| NE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 58| NE to E-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 90 | S-5

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.