Lots of Sunshine This Week!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny | High: 85 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 61| S-5

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High: 85| SW-5

Details:

A warming trend will carry us into the work week with highs each afternoon slightly above average in the mid to low 80s. Right now we look to remain dry for the next several days.