Cool & Dry Start for November

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy |High: 62| N-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 43| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Becoming Pt. Cloudy |High: 55 |N 5-10

Details:

Today will be slightly cooler than what we saw yesterday. A weak system will try to squeeze out a few showers along the TN/KY border tonight. Most of us will stay dry. Highs tomorrow will only top out in the 50s.