Cool with Spotty Showers Today, More Sunshine Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy Start with Spotty Showers, Mix of Sun & Clouds

This Afternoon |High: 64| W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog Developing Late |Low: 48| W-5 then Lt & var

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny Start then Clouds Increase PM |High: 74| W-5

In Depth:

It'll be another chilly day across the Mid-South with afternoon highs

well below the average high of 64 degrees.