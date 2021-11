Cooler Than Normal Today Then Warming Up

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 52| E to S-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 38| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Milder |High: 62| W 5-10

Details:

A dry week is on the way which means good weather for those hanging outdoor Christmas

decorations. After a cool start to the week, look for highs near 70 degrees by Thursday.