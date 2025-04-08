Watch Now
Cool Tuesday, Frosty Wednesday Start (04.08.25)

Cool &amp; Sunny: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Cool & Sunny

Today: Sunny |High: 55| N 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Frost |Low: 34| calm

A dry cold front swept through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, bringing cool and dry conditions. Highs will reach the low 50s with a northerly breeze.

Overnight, skies will clear, and winds will subside, setting the stage for a frosty start to Wednesday.

However, it won't be cold all day, winds will shift to the south, allowing temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 60s. On Thursday, shower and storm chances return, with some storms potentially becoming strong. However, this is not expected to be a major severe weather event, with the primary concern being damaging wind gusts.

The weekend will be filled with sunshine!

