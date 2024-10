Maybe a Saturday Sprinkle

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 77| NE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 50| Light

In Depth:

Thanks to last night's cold front, afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs will still be above average (70)... but not nearly as hot.

Tomorrow, the record breaking heat returns. This is ahead of a cold front that will bring 'sprinkle' chances Satuday.

Monday night into Tuesday, winds will pickup speed... Which will increase fire danger concerns.