'Cooler' Temps & Rain Chances Return (07.18.24)

Unsettled Weather Brings Relief

Forecast:

Today: Scattered Showers & Storms | High: 88 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Few Showers | Low: 67 | Light

In Depth:

Rain chances will continue to shift Southward throughout the morning. Clouds will follow suit, leading to an afternoon filled with a mixture of sun and clouds... With a spotty shower South of I-40.

Tomorrow morning, there will be another opportunity for rain. This time, the best rain chances will stick South of I-40 and hover near the Alabama / Tennessee Stateline.

Temperatures will stay near normal (91) for the next 7 days.