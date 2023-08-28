Cooler than last week! (8.28.23)

Considerably Cooler Compared to Last Week
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 40% Shower/Storm Ch., Higher Rain
Chances South/Lower North |High: 85| NE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch. |Low: 68| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 20% AM Shower/Storm Ch. |
High: 87| NE 5-10
In Depth:
It will be much cooler this week versus last week, especially
when you throw in last week's heat index. The average
high for Monday-Friday of last week was just shy of
100 degrees. This week, the forecast average high will
be in the mid 80s.